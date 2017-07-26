Trent Reznor had to ask Apple employees to explain Drake to him

He also says EDM doesn't have "staying power" in a new interview

Trent Reznor has revealed he had to get Apple employees to explain Drake‘s appeal to him.

The Nine Inch Nails frontman is also a part of the Apple Music team and is chief creative officer at Beats Electronics.

The Toronto rapper has done several Apple Music exclusives while also hosting his OVO Radio show on Beats 1. Despite that, Reznor still had to ask what was “so good” about him.

Reznor told Vulture: “I see what Drake’s been able to pull off in terms of being omnipresent and constantly engaging an audience that seems to enjoy the way he’s engaging them. I’m just not part of that audience. I’m not as well-rounded as I used to be about pop culture.

“I’m not saying pop music isn’t well-crafted or the people who make it aren’t wonderful, but it’s not for me. I’ve asked people, “What is it that’s good about Drake?” I’ve said to my friends at Apple: “Explain to me why.” As the old guy, I don’t see it.”

In the same interview, he also said EDM music isn’t the future, although he admits he would be into it if he was young. “I’ve had many agent types over the years say, ‘EDM is the future,'” he said. “No, it’s not. It’s fucking not. I understand why people like it, and if I were 18, I’d love to be listening to it in the Sahara Tent at Coachella, high out of my fucking mind. But it’s not speaking to me at a level that I think has staying power.”

The NIN frontman, who released a new EP called ‘Add Violence‘ last week (July 21), also hit out at Nicki Minaj for her ‘Anaconda’ video.

“One avenue where it seems people are trying to be provocative is by seeing how gratuitously sexy something can be,” he said. “Take the ‘Anaconda’ video. Is that supposed to be sexy? How about we just have full gynecological probing in a video? There’s a vulgarity to it. I don’t know.”