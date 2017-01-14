Trent Reznor says social media has created ‘formulaic vegan restaurant patron-type shit’ music

The Nine Inch Nails man is not impressed with the state of things

Trent Reznor has said the internet and rise of social media has created a “toxic environment” for artists.

In a new interview, the Nine Inch Nails frontman criticised the current music scene and blamed the advances in technology for the shortfallings he believes exist.

Speaking with Yahoo, Reznor said one of the challenges in creating art in 2017 is that “everyone’s a commentator now”.

“The internet is giving a voice to everybody thinking that someone gives a shit what they have to say and they have the right,” he explained. “I think, in general, that has created a toxic environment for artists and led to some very safe music.”

He continued: “Artists are trying to make music to please the tastemakers that tell the sheep what to like. It’s a vicious cycle and I think its unhealthy.

“I don’t see any Princes emerging on the scene today. I see a lot of people making formulaic, made to please, vegan restaurant patron-type shit. And I think it creates an environment where people are too fucking worried about what other people have to say.”

Reznor also criticised non-musicians using social media to discuss music, lamenting “people who have never made anything [who] think it’s OK to talk shit about stuff they have no right to talk about.

“You got a Facebook account?” he concluded. “Nobody gives a fuck. You haven’t achieved anything.”

Meanwhile, Reznor recently confirmed Nine Inch Nails will release “two new major” projects in 2017.

The band put out new EP ‘Not The Actual Events’ in December 2016 and fans can expect more new music from the group following the EP’s release. “I’m teeing up the next quote I’ll have to live up to, but the idea has been for two new major works come out next year,” Reznor told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, clarifying that both would be “under the Nine Inch Nails umbrella”.

Asked if there were plans to take any new music on the road in 2017, Reznor responded: “Not in the immediate future, but we are discussing it.”