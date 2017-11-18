Tributes paid after AC/DC guitarist and founder Malcolm Young dies

"Malcolm, job well done"

Tributes have poured in after AC/DC confirmed the death of guitarist and founder Malcolm Young.

Glasgow-born Young, who founded the hard rock legends with his brother Angus in 1973, played with the band until 2014, when it was announced that he’d be retiring permanently due to the onset of dementia. He died at the age of 64.

Confirming their news on their website, AC/DC wrote:

“Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young.

Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC.

With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band.

As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man.

He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted.

He took great pride in all that he endeavored.

His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed.

As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special.

He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever.

Malcolm, job well done.”

A statement released by his family read:

“It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. Malcolm had been suffering from Dementia for several years and passed away peacefully on Saturday with his family by his bedside.

”Renowned for his musical prowess, Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many. From the outset he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans.“

”While thanking all for their overwhelming support and heartfelt condolences, the family ask that you respect their privacy during this time of heartbreak and grief.”

The world of rock, music and entertainment has since spoken out to pay tribute:

More to follow…