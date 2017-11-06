Trivium announce UK tour with Code Orange and more

It's the metal line-up of your dreams

Trivium have announced a UK tour for next year, with a supporting line-up of some of the best new metal acts around.

Leading the supporting line-up are Pittsburgh hardcore crew Code Orange, who recently supported System Of A Down on a huge European arena tour, following the release of their critically acclaimed latest album ‘Forever’ in January of this year. It was their first release on their new major label home of Roadrunner Records.

Code Orange will be joining the tour alongside Texan thrash group Power Trip, while UK upstarts Venom Prison open proceedings.

The tour is being presented by Metal Hammer, just months after the iconic metal magazine was saved from closure. Check out the full dates for Trivium, Code Orange, Power Trip and Venom Prison’s UK 2018 tour below – tickets are available here from Wednesday (November 8).

APRIL 2018

16 – Bristol O2 Academy

17 – Birmingham O2 Academy

19 – Glasgow O2 Academy

20 – Manchester Academy

21 – London O2 Academy Brixton

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy recently paid tribute to his metal predecessor Chester Bennington following the Linkin Park singer’s death, by delivering an acoustic homage and covering ‘One More Light’ from Linkin Park’s most recent album of the same name. It’s poignant, with the chorus including the refrain: “Who cares if one more light goes out? / Well, I do.”