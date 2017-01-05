Critics deny Trump’s claims that he caused inauguration performer’s album sales to ‘skyrocket’

Jackie Evancho came runner-up on 'America’s Got Talent' in 2010

Donald Trump has claimed that Jackie Evancho has seen her album sales “skyrocket” after news of her upcoming inauguration performance was announced. However, subsequent reports suggest that this may not be true.

Classical crossover singer Evancho, 16, came runner-up on America’s Got Talent in 2010. Her inauguration performance was announced in December along with opera singer Andrea Bocelli, who later denied that he would perform.

On Wednesday (January 4), Trump took to Twitter to claim: “Jackie Evancho’s album sales have skyrocketed after announcing her Inauguration performance.Some people just don’t understand the ‘Movement'”. See that tweet below.

Since making the claims, critics have pointed out that while sales of Evancho’s ‘Someday at Christmas’ album did increase in the weeks following the announcement (from 6,000 copies sold to 11,000 and then down to 8,000), the jump isn’t quite enough to be deemed as “skyrocketing”. Evancho’s album currently sits at number 134 in the US charts.

Trump will be sworn in as President in Washington, DC on January 20.Rebecca Ferguson has confirmed that she has been invited to perform at the inauguration on January 20, but said that she will only accept if she can sing Billie Holiday’s ‘Strange Fruit’.

Meanwhile, KISS’ Gene Simmons recently denied that he had been invited to play. The marching band of a historically black Alabama college has also been criticised for accepting an invitation to join Trump’s inaugural parade.

There had been allegations that Trump’s administration had been attempting to bribe performers into appearing at his inauguration. Trump’s camp have denied the claims.

The Wrap reported that talent bookers were offered ambassadorships and “access to the administration” in exchange for their clients performing at the event. “Never in a million years have I heard something so crazy,” one talent booker said. “That was the moment I almost dropped the phone.”

Obama’s first inauguration in 2009 saw Aretha Franklin perform, while Beyonce and Kelly Clarkson sang at his second inauguration in 2013.

