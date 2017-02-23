Trump inauguration performer among stars speaking out as he repeals transgender bathroom rights

Jackie Evancho and other stars hit out at President's decision

Jackie Evancho, who sang the US national anthem at Donald Trump’s inauguration last month, has spoken out against the President’s transgender bathroom order.

Trump has caused controversy by overturning the Obama administration’s law protecting transgender students’ bathroom rights. Classical crossover singer Evancho, 16, who came runner-up on America’s Got Talent in 2010, took to Twitter to write: “I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove“.

Evancho has a transgender sister, Juliet, and the pair appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday morning (February 23), with Jackie saying that she wanted to “enlighten” Trump about LGBTQ rights and issues.

“I guess I just want to enlighten him on what my sister – I’ve seen her go through every single day in school,” Evancho said. “And people just like her, what they deal with… the discrimination, it’s terrible.” She added: “The reason why I did sing for the inauguration was not politics. It was for the honour and privilege to perform for my country and that will stay the same, I think.”

Juliet, who did not attend Trump’s inauguration, said: “Basically that being at a high school where the policies on the bathroom are unclear, I, as Jackie has said, I kind of live it every day, going through discrimination.”

“I’ve had things thrown at me,” she continued. “I’ve had people say pretty horrible things and the unsafe environment is just very unhealthy so I feel like Donald Trump needs to know that being in such an unsafe environment won’t do any good not only for the transgenders and the LGBTQ community but as well as everyone as a whole.”

Stars including Katy Perry, Garbage’s Shirley Manson, Ellen Page and Ellen DeGeneres have all spoken out against Trump’s order. See their social media posts below.