Tupac biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ gets release date

Demetrius Shipp Jr. stars as the rap icon in a film about his tragically short but incredibly influential life.

The upcoming Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me will be released in the US on June 16, the late rapper’s birthday.

The film, which stars Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Tupac Shakur, has been picked up by Lionsgate in the US, TheWrap reports. A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

A new trailer for All Eyez on Me was released on September 13 of last year, the 20th anniversary of the rapper’s death.

Directed by music video director Benny Boom, the film charts Shakur’s life from his upbringing in East Harlem to his rise in hip-hop and Hollywood. It also touches on his connections with the Black Panther party and his relationship with mother Afeni Shakur, who passed away in May.

The cast of the film also includes The Walking Dead‘s Danai Gurira as Afeni Shakur, Dominic L. Santana as Suge Knight and Stefon Washington as Puff Daddy. In an intriguing twist, Jamal Woolard will reprise his role as Tupac’s rival Notorious B.I.G. from the 2009 Biggie movie, Notorious.

Filming wrapped back in April, when cast member The Game said on Instagram that the “Tupac movie is the real deal”, calling it “shit [that] make that Biggie movie look like a cartoon”.

All Eyez On Me was originally due for release last September, but was held up by a licensing dispute.