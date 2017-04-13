‘Tupac Shakur’ was arrested in LA last month

But it was an imposter, obviously.

A man claimed to be Tupac when he was arrested in LA last month.

TMZ reports that when he was arrested, the man gave the late rapper’s full name – Tupac Amaru Shakur – and correct date of birth: June 16, 1971.

The man’s real name is Clarence Campbell, but he has reportedly given Tupac’s name after being arrested on several times in the past. He is now well-known by LA police for the ruse. On this occasion, he was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Tupac was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this month. During the ceremony, Snoop Dogg hailed him as “the greatest rapper of all time”.

Meanwhile, an official Tupac cafe is due to open in New York City .Tupac’s Powamekka Café will be based on the late rapper’s own original restaurant concept, as found in the handwritten pages of his notebook. The restaurant will offer a “carefully curated collection from his archives including personal photos from his childhood, his poetry and music memorabilia from his favourite artists and through the food he loved including meatloaf, gumbo and, one of his favourite dishes – his cousin Jamala’s fried chicken wings”.

“Tupac’s creative vision was limitless. He was constantly working on ideas and plans that reached far beyond music and film,” said Tom Whalley, trustee of The Estate of Tupac Shakur. “One of the things he was extremely passionate about was opening a restaurant – he even sketched out plans and a concept for a menu. We are proud to bring Tupac’s Powamekka Café to life.”