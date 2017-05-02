The Twang announce 10th anniversary tour of ‘Love It When I Feel Like This’

'Come and have a little dance with us'

The Twang have announced a special UK tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album ‘Love It When I Feel Like This‘.

Released in June 2007, the album peaked at No.3 in the charts, and contained the singles ‘Wide Awake’, ‘Either Way’, and ‘Two Lovers’. Now, they’ll be hitting the road to play the record from start to finish for the first time.

“Ten years ago we’d just finished recording our debut album, scored our first Top 20, been played on daytime Radio One and were out playing shows to you good folk and we still remember them as some of the best moments of our lives,” said the band. “We’ve never really been ones for looking back but, as a one off, we’re going to. For the first time ever we’re gonna play ‘Love It When I Feel Like This’ in full in December. Come and have a little dance with us.”

The Twang’s upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday 5 May and will be available here.

Wed November 29 – BOURNEMOUTH Old Fire Station

Thu November 30 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Fri December1 – MANCHESTER O2 Ritz

Sat December2 – GLASGOW O2 ABC

Fri December 8 – OXFORD O2 Academy Oxford

Sat December 9 – LONDON O2 Forum

Thu December 14 – SHEFFIELD O2 Academy Sheffield

Fri December 15 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Sat December 16 – LEICESTER O2 Academy Leicester

Thu December 21 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Fri December 22 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool

Sat December 23 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Since their debut, The Twang went on to release three more albums – the last was 2014’s ‘N E O N T W A N G‘.

The band are the latest in a run of bands from 2007 embarking on anniversary tours for their key albums – joining the likes of The Enemy, Kate Nash, The Cribs, and The Wombats.