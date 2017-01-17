Twenty One Pilots tease new video?

Is a new clip for 'Heavydirtysoul' coming?

Twenty One Pilots appear to have teased a new music video.

The US duo released their latest album ‘Blurryface’ in May 2015, spawning the hit singles ‘Ride’ and ‘Stressed Out’.

The band recently posted a black and white image to Instagram, which featured a burning car on a darkened road. The caption read: “mistermistyeyed”, which refers to a lyric from their album opener ‘Heavydirtysoul’.

The track was released as a single in December, with fans now speculating that a music video could follow shortly.

A live video has already been released for ‘Heavydirtysoul’. Watch that here.

mistermistyeyed. A photo posted by twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) on Jan 15, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

Twenty One Pilots have been nominated for Worst Band at the 2017 VO5 NME Awards, alongside 5 Seconds Of Summer, Clean Bandit, Nickelback, The Chainsmokers and Honey G. Vote here. The results will be announced at the VO5 NME Awards in February 2017.

The band played London’s Alexandra Palace last November. NME wrote of the show: “The duo’s energy was palpable with Tyler bouncing around the stage throughout the Pilots’ staggering 105 minute set. The biggest cheer of the night, though, was reserved for the moment when Josh joined his bandmate on top of the piano during ‘Holding On To You’ then leapt right off it with an impressive blink-and-you’ll-miss-it backflip. We wouldn’t recommend trying it yourself.”