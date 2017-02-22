Twin Atlantic announce 2017 UK tour

The band are taking 'GLA' on the road

Twin Atlantic have announced details of a lengthy tour of the UK and Europe for Spring and Summer 2017. Check out full dates and ticket details below.

Taking their acclaimed 2016 album ‘GLA’ on the road, the Glasgow rockers will take in a run of iconic venues and huge festivals.

“Writing and recording is great but there is nothing like playing our music live for our fans and singing along with them for hours every night,” frontman Sam McTrusty told NME. “We can’t wait to see you again.”

Twin Atlantic’s full upcoming UK and EU tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale fro 9am on Friday 24 February.

18 May: Aberdeen – Beach Ballroom

19 May: Inverness – Ironworks

20 May: Coventry – Copper Rooms

22 May: Bristol – O2 Academy

23 May: London – Electric Brixton

24 May: Cambridge – Junction

26 May: Exeter – Lemon Grove

30 May: Wrexham – William Aston Hall

31 May: Swansea – Sin City

28 April: Wimborne Minster – Teddy Rocks Festival

29 April: Leicester – Handmade Festival

2 Jun: Hulst, NL – Vestrock Festival

5 July: Moscow, RU – Park Live Festival

9 July: Glasgow – TRNSMT Festival

21-22 July: Sheffield – Tramlines Festival

21-22 July: Oxford – Truck Festival

27 July: Darley Bridge – Y-Not Festival

4 Aug: Northumberland – Festival On The Wall

Reviewing ‘GLA’, NME wrote: “From their first three albums, you’d have mistaken Glasgow’s Twin Atlantic for Biffy Syco – a slick, shampooed, training bra of a Scot-rock band, seemingly cloned from the tatt-sweat of Simon Neil for the benefit of advertising executives who couldn’t afford the real thing. This fourth album, however, sees them do a reverse Biffy, tearing off their polite pop mask and starting the savagery.”