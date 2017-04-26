Twin Atlantic: ‘Rock music has always come from a place of struggle – it will survive’

'The best British rock bands are Arctic Monkeys, Royal Blood, Muse and Biffy Clyro'

Twin Atlantic have spoken out to defend the current state of rock music – hailing the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Muse for keeping it alive.

When it comes to the old adage “rock is dead”, Twin Atlantic’s frontman Sam McTrusty is a firm contestor.

“Historically, rock music has always been the voice of the youth and of the people, and each generation has always found its own version of it,” frontman Sam McTrusty told Kerrang. “It’s always come from a place of struggle, which is why it’s survived and why it will survive.”

He continued: “The best British rock bands are Arctic Monkeys, Royal Blood, Muse [and] Biffy Clyro – and they’re not just the best bands in Britain, they’re the best in Europe and the best in the world.”

Reflecting on the band’s own success, McTrusty cites their lack of interest in what he describes as ‘playing the celebrity game’.

“From the start, all I wanted to do was to make the best music we could and to have that music make a connection with people, a real connection,” he said. “Anything else is just meaningless, it’s just noise.”

Tuning out the noise seems to be working for the group, who recently announced a 20-date UK tour for their 2016 album ‘GLA’. Still, despite their sold-out venues and steady social media following, the band remains feet firmly on the ground and attributes their growing popularity to hard work and sincerity, rather than media attention. “We never were the beautiful people who were playing to five [hipsters] in a cool bar who got hyped up the night from the start,” bass player Ross McNae said, adding “I guess it became really hard to ignore us.”

By Terri Pinyerd

Twin Atlantic’s full UK and EU tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

28 April: Wimborne Minster – Teddy Rocks Festival

29 April: Leicester – Handmade Festival

18 May: Aberdeen – Beach Ballroom

19 May: Inverness – Ironworks

20 May: Coventry – Copper Rooms

22 May: Bristol – O2 Academy

23 May: London – Electric Brixton

24 May: Cambridge – Junction

26 May: Exeter – Lemon Grove

27 May: Brighton – Concord 2

30 May: Wrexham – William Aston Hall

31 May: Swansea – Sin City

2 Jun: Hulst, NL – Vestrock Festival

5 July: Moscow, RU – Park Live Festival

9 July: Glasgow – TRNSMT Festival

21-22 July: Sheffield – Tramlines Festival

21-22 July: Oxford – Truck Festival

27 July: Darley Bridge – Y-Not Festival

4 Aug: Northumberland – Festival On The Wall