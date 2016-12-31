‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me’ soundtrack to be reissued

Death Waltz Recording Company will reissue the soundtrack to 'Fire Walk with Me'

The Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me soundtrack to be set to be reissued in 2017.

The 1992 prequel film retraces the last week in the life of Laura Palmer. Like the original Twin Peaks series, the film featured original music by Angelo Badalamenti and singer Julee Cruise.

The Death Waltz Recording Company will reissue the soundtrack to Fire Walk with Me in January. Whilst they haven’t released the official date, they did post a photo that appears to be part of the cover on Twitter.

According to The Vinyl Factory, the reissue will feature liner notes from film critic Mark Kermode.

The Twin Peaks OST was reissued on August 10 via Mondo. The record was released on a “damn fine coffee”-coloured vinyl accompanied by lyrics and linear notes from Badalamenti.

The reissue’s artwork was reportedly inspired by the tiling of the Black Lodge and was approved by Lynch himself.

In 2014, it was first announced that David Lynch’s cult show would return on Showtime. Earlier this year, it was reported that the revival series would be two seasons long.

US cable network Showtime originally commissioned nine new episodes of the cult favourite, but the revival is now expected to run considerably longer. Lynch announced in April 2015 that he had pulled out of the revival series, but then confirmed the following month that he was back on board to direct the new episodes.

Naomi Watts, Tom Sizemore, Laura Dern, Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Robert Knepper and Balthazar Getty are all rumoured to have been cast as new characters, joining original cast members Kyle MacLachlan, Sherilyn Fenn and Sheryl Lee. Filming finished for the revival in August.