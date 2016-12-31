Two dead after reported shooting outside Meek Mill concert

Police say the violence broke out outside the Oakdale Theater just as the concert was winding down

Two men have reportedly been fatally shot following a shooting outside a Meek Mill concert last night (December 30). Two further men were injured and taken to hospital.

According to ABC News, police say the violence broke out outside the Oakdale Theater just as the concert was winding down; the two surviving victims were transported to Hartford Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unknown what prompted the shooting, and no suspects are currently in custody. Police did not explicitly tie the shooting to the concert or Meek Mill.

Speaking to ABC News, Lt. Bradley explained, “We received a 911 call from an employee at the Oakdale Theatre … The caller reported that he was outside of the Oakdale with a victim who was shot in the leg.”

She continued; “Our units responding determined that there were actually four victims, two with non-life-threatening injuries … two victims determined to be deceased. Everything occurred outside of the Oakdale, it appeared to be near closing, the closing of the event.”

She added, “At this time, we are looking into possible leads, suspect vehicles, descriptions.” The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Wallingford Police Lt. According to Pitchfork, Cheryl Bradley said the shooting isn’t related to Meek Mill. James Bozzi, the head of marketing in Connecticut for Live Nation (which owns the Oakdale Theater), told My Record Journal that the venue has no plans to postpone or cancel its next show.