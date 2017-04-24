Two headliners already booked for Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary

2020 is shaping up nicely

Emily Eavis has confirmed that two headliners have already been booked for Glastonbury 2020.

As well as confirming that more announcements about Glastonbury 2017 would be made this week, Emily Eavis told eFestivals that while no acts were booked for the next festival in 2019, two headliners were lined up for Glasto’s 50th anniversary in 2020. While not revealing who they were, she said that Pink Floyd would not be playing.

Speaking to NME last month, Eavis said: “Ideally, we’d have a mix of old and new acts headlining. A bit of both. But, a lot can happen between now and then, and it’s about seeing who comes through and who would be right for us. It kind of depends, we’ve just got a little while, we’re not in any rush, but it’s quite exciting. It’s always good having something in the long term plans as well.”

This weekend saw the last round of re-sale tickets for Glastonbury 2017 sell out in just 20 minutes. Last week saw the likes of Busted, Sophie Ellis Bextor and Keifer Sutherland added to the line-up as the bill for the Field Of Avalon was revealed. Just as Emily Eavis promised, each individual area and stage of Glastonbury started to share its individual line-up, unveiling additional names that weren’t on the initial line-up.