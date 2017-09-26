Two members of The Weeknd’s tour crew investigated for rape

The individuals involved have been removed from the musician's road staff following the claims

Two temporary members of The Weeknd‘s tour crew are under investigation for rape.

The musician performed at the Schottenstein Center at Ohio State University’s Columbus campus last week (September 19). A woman filed a report with the OSU police a day later alleging she was raped backstage.

According to TMZ, The Weeknd had left the venue before the alleged assault took place and was not involved.

The website reports no arrests have been made as yet. The incident is still being investigated by police.

Live Nation and The Weeknd’s team gave a statement to TMZ about the matter. It read: “Upon learning of the accusations that two members of our tour staff are facing, we immediately terminated their employment. We are working with the authorities to ensure they have access to any information or assistance they may need.”

The Canadian musician is currently in the middle of his Starboy: Legend Of The Fall world tour, with dates in the US, New Zealand and Australia planned until the end of the year.

He released his third studio album, ‘Starboy‘, last year. It featured guest appearances from the likes of Lana Del Rey, Daft Punk and Kendrick Lamar.