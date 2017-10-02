Twenty people killed after gunman opens fire at Las Vegas music festival

The incident occurred at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Twenty people have reportedly been killed and more than 100 injured after a gunman opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Hundreds of shots were reportedly fired over several minutes, causing festival goers to immediately flee the Route 91 Harvest Festival at around 22.30 (05.30 GMT).

It is believed that the gunman opened fire from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, with eyewitnesses reportedly seeing gun flashes before police stormed the building.

Police are now believed to have neutralised a shooter from inside the hotel, and have confirmed that he was a resident from the Las Vegas area.

They are also hunting his female accomplice – believed to be his roommate – an Asian woman called Marilou Danley who is 4ft 11ins tall.

As news of the shooting broke, eyewitnesses have shared videos of what appeared to be gunfire, while artists playing at the festival claimed to have heard shots ring out.

The shooting reportedly occurred during a set by popular US Country singer Jason Aldean, who is thought to have immediately left the stage after the incident.

Posting on Twitter, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote: “We’re investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. # LVMPDnews”

Eyewitness Bryan Heifner told CNN how he witnessed the incident from his hotel window, situated directly opposite the Mandalay Bay resort.

“Mostly I heard the shots, just so many shots — I just thought it was a semi braking with the air brakes, but then I went downstairs and saw people running and looking for family,” he said.

“I immediately went back to my room, locked the door, turned the lights off.”