Two people killed after shooting at Cousin Stizz show

"I'm in shock and at a loss of words for the senseless violence."

Two people have been killed after a shooting took place before a show by US rapper Cousin Stizz in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police have confirmed that two people died and a further two were injured after the shooting occurred at The Masquerade Venue before the rapper took to the stage.

It is believed that an argument broke out within the crowd, which led directly to the shooting.

Confirming the incident, Stizz said he was “completely heartbroken.”

“Before I hit the stage in Atlanta tonight, there was a shooting in the crowd, two people died and two others were injured”, he wrote on Twitter.

“I’ve always called my shows family reunions because they’re never anything but fun, safe, good vibes and positivity, I’m in shock and at a loss of words for the senseless violence.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.”

According to investigators, a lone man approached two others and fired his gun before fleeing the venue. He is still believed to be at large.

Investigators said a lone man approached two others and fired his gun, appearing to target them. Police said the shooter got away and investigators are searching for the person or people.

Police are asking eyewitnesses to call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.