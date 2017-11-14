Two more women have accused Brand New’s Jesse Lacey of sexual assault

They allegedly met the singer at Brand News shows in the early 2000s.

Two women have come forward to detail their alleged experiences of sexual assault at the hands of Brand New singer Jesse Lacey.

Last week, a Facebook post accused Lacey of sexual abuse and soliciting sexual photographs from a minor.

He has since responded by offering an apology for “the actions of my past”, while Brand New have cancelled their forthcoming European tour.

Now,two women have come forward to describe their alleged experiences with Lacey after meeting him at Brand New shows in the early 2000s.

One account comes directly from Nicole Elizabeth Garey, 30, who posted the initial claims against Lacey on Facebook last week before they were deleted.

After photographing a Brand New show in 2003, she claims that Lacey, then 24, began messaging her to demand nude photographs.

Speaking to Pitchfork, she claimed that Lacey would continually demand more photos after claiming to have deleted them.

“You’re flattered because [the singer of] one of your favorite bands is interested in you and nobody’s taken interest in you before,” she said.

“I didn’t really see it for what it was because when you’re a teenager you think, ‘I know everything, I’m an adult.”

Lacey says that she last spoke to Lacey when she was 22 or 23, when he skyped her while masturbating.

Further claims against Lacey came from music photographer Emily Driskill, who first him in 2002.

She also claims that Lacey demanded nude photographs, and says that he would attempt to stop her from accessing the band if her requests were denied.

“There were a lot of instances where if I didn’t want to participate, or if I didn’t want to take my clothes off and take photos, he would say, ‘OK, well, I guess I won’t be seeing you the next time I come to Houston,’” Driskill said.

In the aftermath of the allegations, Lacey has apologised for being “selfish” and “narcissistic”.

“The actions of my past have caused pain and harm to a number of people, and I want to say that I am absolutely sorry,” he said in the statement.

“I do not stand in defense of myself nor do I forgive myself. I was selfish, narcissistic, and insensitive in my past, and there are a number of people who have had to shoulder the burden of my failures.”

“I apologise for the hurt I have caused, and hope to be able to take the correct actions to earn forgiveness and trust.”