Tyler, The Creator clarifies comment about ‘having a boyfriend when he was 15’

'If that's not open-minded, I don't know what the fuck is'

Tyler, The Creator has spoken out to clarify comments he made about ‘having a boyfriend when he was 15’.

The Odd Future founder released his fifth solo album last month, with much of the talk prior to release surrounding the rapper’s discussion of his sexuality on the album.

Following up on the lyric “I been kissing white boys since 2004” from the song ‘I Ain’t Got Time’, Tayler told the latest episode of the podcast ‘Koop Tunes’: “I had a boyfriend when I was fifteen in fucking Hawthorne [California], n***a. If that’s not open-minded, I don’t know what the fuck that is.”

However, after the comments made headlines around the world, Tyler has since taken to Twitter to clarify that it was just ‘a figure of speech’ intended to get his ‘open-minded point across’.

“I was single at 15, haha,” he added.

“A lot of people are like ‘Oh, what’s going on here?’ I produced and wrote mostly 90% of it,” Tyler told Colbert about ‘Flower Boy’. “It’s a few melodies that I didn’t come up with … It’s more so that I just wanted to produce and have people sing. And that’s all I want to listen to.

“So, I kinda didn’t want to rap a lot on it. So I kept all my rap verses short. And everything I said, I made sure it was really ridiculously important. And I think that’s what people kinda like about it this time around – because it’s nothing funny on it.”

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey, Vince Staples, Justice and were recently announced to play Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw this coming October.