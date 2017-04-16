Tyler, The Creator has recorded the theme song for Bill Nye’s new Netflix show

'Bill Nye Saves The World' will air on April 21

Tyler, The Creator has recorded the theme tune for Bill Nye’s new Netflix programme.

Bill Nye Saves The World will be made available on the streaming service from April 21 and follows Nye’s previous show Bill Nye The Science Guy.

As Pitchfork reports, the show shared a chat between Nye and Tyler, who discuss the theme song for Nye’s old programme.

“The first one is really sick,” Tyler said. “I love the fast pacedness of it. You take out that snare, it could be a house song.”

Asked why he chose Tyler to write the new theme song, Nye replied: “He’s the man. He got the beat.”

Watch the video below.

Bill Nye Saves The World is also set to feature celebrity guests throughout the series. The first trailer for the show, which was shared in February, starred the likes of Steve Aoki, Karlie Kloss, Zach Braff and Rachel Bloom. Watch the trailer below.

