Tyler, the Creator returns to Twitter

Account mysteriously disappeared for 24 hours

Tyler, the Creator’s Twitter account has been restored after mysteriously disappearing for 24 hours.

The rapper hasn’t yet addressed the disappearance – his most recent tweet, dated March 30, asks for fans with a “unique voice” to send a voice memo reading lines from a script. The account disappeared April 5, before coming back on April 6. NME has reached out to Tyler’s representatives for comment.

In a recent lawsuit, Frank Ocean’s father Calvin Cooksey claimed Tyler, the Creator was a “devil worshipper.” Addressing a Tumblr post in which Ocean accuses his father of homophobia and talks about the last time he saw his him, Cooksey’s defamation lawsuit claims the singer didn’t “include a homophobic bigot named Tyler the Creator” in his Tumblr post despite his “homophobic hateful rap lyrics”. Ocean was writing a heartfelt response to the tragic Orlando shootings of 2016, discussing the need for LGBT pride in the face of continued prejudice.

Cooksey also accused Ocean of publishing “falsehoods” for “the financial success” of his recent album ‘Blonde’, further describing him as “a fraud [who] only cared about making millions of dollars”. Ocean’s fractious relationship with his father has been well documented. In 2012 the singer said Cooksey wanted to sue him for $1 million.