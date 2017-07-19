Tyler, The Creator says he made new single ‘I Ain’t Got Time!’ for Kanye West, but ‘he didn’t like it’

The track features on the former Odd Future rapper's new album, 'Flower Boy'

Tyler, The Creator has revealed he wrote his new single for Kanye West, but the ‘Life Of Pablo‘ rapper “didn’t like it”.

‘I Ain’t Got Time!’ is the latest track to be taken from the former Odd Future rapper’s forthcoming album ‘Flower Boy’, which is released on Friday (July 21).

Speaking to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe earlier today, Tyler explained the song came to fruition when West was napping. “I remember being at Ye’s during ‘The Life Of Pablo’ [sessions] and I think he went to take a nap,” he said.

“I was in the studio and there was this MPC there. Noah started recording me. I just started smacking, started clapping, making weird noises, added a “boom boom boom”, and I was gonna add a hook. It was just that. I was like, ‘Damn, Kanye should take this song. He would sound so much cooler saying that hook.’ He didn’t like it.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Listen to ‘I Ain’t Got Time!’ below, via The Fader.

‘Flower Boy’ is Tyler’s fifth record and features guest appearances from the likes of A$AP Rocky, Frank Ocean, Rex Orange County, Corinne Bailey Rae and more.

See the tracklisting for ‘Flower Boy’ below:

1 Foreword

2 Where This Flower Blooms

3 Sometimes…

4 See You Again

5 Who Dat Boy?

6 Pothole

7 Garden Shred

8 Boredom

9 I Ain’t Got Time!

10 911/Mr. Lonely

11 Dropping Seeds

12 November

13 Glitter

14 Enjoy Right Now Today

It was announced earlier this year that Tyler had been given his own show on Viceland, the TV channel launched by Vice Media.

The show is called “Nuts and Bolts” and will follows the Odd Future ringleader and rapper on his quest to “find out how things are made”. This information was released via Twitter by a reporter for the Wall Street Journal.

The title of the show is based off of a title that was originally developed from Tyler, The Creator’s Gold Media company, Pitchfork report.