Tyler, The Creator is teasing something new

"7 days boy!"

Tyler, The Creator has shared a new image which hints at a possible new release in seven days.

The picture was tweeted by Tyler this evening (June 22), and features a bumblebee saying “7 days boy!”. What it is teasing is not yet known – Pitchfork reports that representatives for Tyler, The Creator have been contacted.

Tyler, The Creator’s last album was 2015’s ‘Cherry Bomb’. Back in May, he denied making a mysterious website teasing new music.

The site ScumFuckFlowerBoy.com piqued attention amongst fans who believed that the website (which features only a countdown clock, a space for entering a password to access the full site, and the words ‘May 2017’), contained clues about new music to be released by Tyler in the coming few days.

Meanwhile, Tyler recently cancelled his upcoming European tour dates.

The rapper and Odd Future star had been scheduled to perform a number of shows across the continent this summer, but took to his Twitter to briefly announce that the shows would no longer be taking place with a simple “no more europe tour, sorry, next time.”

The cancellation affects shows in Hamburg, Cologne, Amsterdam and Frankfurt, as well as festival appearances at Lisbon, Portigual’s Super Bock Super Rock festival, Spain’s Benicassim festival and Paris, France’s Afropunk festival.

Tyler, The Creator was previously banned from the United Kingdom by then-Foreign Secretary Theresa May. It was alleged that the rapper’s lyrics “encourage violence and intolerance of homosexuality” and “fosters hatred with views thats seek to provoke others to terrorist acts”. Tyler later claimed that the decision was due to “the colour of my skin”. Upon May taking her current position as Prime Minister, Tyler remarked, “y’all fucking up over there.”

Speaking at Afropunk Festival in Brooklyn, Tyler said of the news: “That fucking sucks. Y’all fucking up over there.” On the lyrics that led to the ban, he added: “I was writing those when I was 17 or 18. I didn’t think that what I was doing would matter… I’m not going to apologise for the things I said, because at that time it was cool.”