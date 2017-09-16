Tyler, the Creator shares new trailer for his animated series ‘The Jellies’

The majority of the show's score was composed by the rapper.

Tyler, the Creator has shared a new trailer for his animated TV show ‘The Jellies’.

The show follows the story of a family of jellyfish and their adopted human son, who reside in Walla Walla, Washington.

The trailer is an introduction to the town, showing the Woody Allen elementary school, the Saggy Bean coffee shop and the local rehab centre.

It also satirises the controversial ‘All Lives Matter’ movement, showing a group of cops tasering a black man.

The rapper took to Twitter to let fans know that: “85% OF THE MUSIC IS SCORED BY ME”.

‘The Jellies’ will premiere on cable network Adult Swim on October 22.

The show follows his ‘Nuts and Bolts‘ show on Viceland, which premiered on August 3.

The series follows the Odd Future ringleader and rapper on his quest to ‘find out how things are made’.

Tyler, the Creator released his fourth studio album ‘Flower Boy‘ back in July, saying in an interview with James Corden on ‘The Late Show’ that all the rap verses on it were: “ridiculously important.”

“I think that’s what people kinda like about it this time around,” he told the host.

“Because it’s nothing funny on it.”