Watch Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Cherry Bomb’ documentary, starring Kanye West, Pharrell and A$AP Rocky

The new film goes behind the scenes of the recording process of the Odd Future founder's third studio album, which came out in 2015

Tyler, the Creator has released his long-awaited ‘Cherry Bomb’ documentary, which features cameos from the likes of Kanye West, Pharrell and A$AP Rocky.

The Odd Future founder unleashed his third studio album back in 2015, which to date remains his most recent full-length release. As well as the three aforementioned artists, ‘Cherry Bomb’ also featured guest contributions from the likes of ScHoolboy Q, Syd and Charlie Williams.

The documentary – which was directed by Mikey Alfred and produced by Odd Future affiliates Illegal Civilisation Cinema – goes behind the scenes of ‘Cherry Bomb”s recording process, following Tyler as he discusses how he wrote such songs as ‘Run’, ‘Fucking Young’ and ‘Smuckers’ (which featured guest verses from West and Lil Wayne). Tyler’s friend and recent touring partner A$AP Rocky also makes an appearance in the film, with one scene in particular showcasing Tyler’s excellent impression of the A$AP Mob rapper.

After previewing the film in a trailer back in November, Tyler and Illegal Civ have now dropped the full film online – watch the ‘Cherry Bomb’ documentary below.

Tyler is still barred from entering the UK after current Prime Minister Theresa May banned him from entering the country for three-to-five years in August 2015 – purportedly because of the lyrical content of his 2009 debut ‘Bastard’ and the 2011 follow-up ‘Goblin’.