Does Tyler, the Creator come out on new album?

Tyler, the Creator has hinted that he may have come out as gay or bisexual in new lyrics from his forthcoming album ‘Scum Fuck Flower Boy’, which leaked online over the weekend.

The Odd Future founder will release his fifth solo album on July 21, with the record set to feature guest contributions from the likes of A$AP Rocky, Frank Ocean and Lil Wayne.

With ‘Scum Fuck Flower Boy’ leaking in its entirety online over the weekend, fans of the rapper have drawn particular attention to one lyric on ‘I Ain’t Got Time!’ where Tyler appears to come out, rapping: “Next line will have them like, ‘woah’ / I been kissing white boys since 2004“.

Another set of lyrics from the track ‘Garden Shed’ – which features Estelle – has also been highlighted by Uproxxx for how they cover the subject of hiding love.

“That was real love I was in, ain’t no reason to pretend / All my friends was lost / They couldn’t read the signs / I didn’t wanna talk / I tell ’em my location and they ain’t want to walk.”

Tyler has previously been at the centre of a number of controversies over the use of homophobic slurs. One prominent example came in the form of the song ‘Fuck It’, which was released in October 2015 as a response to the Australian activist group Collective Shout who forced the rapper to cancel his Australian tour.

In the track, Tyler addressed accusations of misogyny and homophobia by rapping: “How can I be misogynist / Love titties and ass / How can I be homophobic / When my boyfriend’s a fag?“