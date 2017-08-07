Tyler, The Creator labels Schoolboy Q a ‘fat lying bitch’

Two rappers clash on Twitter

Tyler, The Creator has hit out at Schoolboy Q on Twitter, labelling his rap counterpart a “fat lying bitch”.

Tyler’s comments were in response to a tweet from the California rapper that claimed he had not been included on the Odd Future leader’s ‘Flower Boy’ highlight ‘Who Dat Boy’ because him and A$AP Rocky (who did feature on the track) “didn’t wanna get bodied”.

In response, Tyler wrote on Twitter: “YOU FAT LYING BITCH I MADE THAT BEAT SPECIFICALLY FOR YOU AND YOU SAID ‘EHH, NAH’ SO I KEPT IT”.

It’s not clear whether the pair are being wholly serious in their tweets after collaborating numerous times in the past. Earlier this year, Tyler even joined Schoolboy Q onstage at Coachella.

Last month saw Schoolboy Q‘s dog flown to the wrong city by United Airlines.

The rapper was flying from Missouri to Burbank, California on July 14 with his French bulldog puppy. When he disembarked his flight at his destination, he was presented with someone else’s dog. His pet, named Yeeerndamean, had been mistakenly switched with another during a layover in Denver and had been sent to Chicago.

“You guys r idiots @united HOW U PUT MY DOG ON THE WRONG FLIGHT???? I need answers,” he wrote on Twitter.

United Airlines later told NME that Schoolboy Q and Yeeerndamean had eventually been reunited. “Our customer’s dog was safely reunited with its owner Friday evening,” they said. “We have been in touch with our customer to sincerely apologize for this mistake and are providing a refund.”