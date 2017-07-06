Tyler, The Creator announces new album ‘Scum Fuck Flower Boy’

Odd Future rapper set to follow-up 2015's 'Cherry Bomb'

Tyler, The Creator has announced details of his new album, which is titled ‘Scum Fuck Flower Boy’.

The album is the Odd Future member’s fifth record and fourth studio album, following on from 2015’s ‘Cherry Bomb’. It will be released on July 21 through Columbia.

14 tracks in total, the record will feature Tyler’s recent singles ‘Who Dat Boy?’ and ‘911/Mr Lonely’.

See the album’s artwork below.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper admitted that he misled fans earlier this year when he said he had nothing to do with a mysterious website that featured his new album’s title as its URL. Although the site was set up by a fan, Tyler admits that they managed to guess the name of his next LP. See his tweets below.

See the tracklisting for ‘Scum Fuck Flower Boy’ below:

1 Foreword

2 Where This Flower Blooms

3 Sometimes…

4 See You Again

5 Who Dat Boy?

6 Pothole

7 Garden Shred

8 Boredom

9 I Ain’t Got Time!

10 911/Mr. Lonely

11 Dropping Seeds

12 November

13 Glitter

14 Enjoy Right Now Today

Meanwhile, Tyler recently cancelled his upcoming European tour dates.

The rapper and Odd Future star had been scheduled to perform a number of shows across the continent this summer, but took to his Twitter to briefly announce that the shows would no longer be taking place with a simple “no more europe tour, sorry, next time.”

The cancellation affects shows in Hamburg, Cologne, Amsterdam and Frankfurt, as well as festival appearances at Lisbon, Portugal’s Super Bock Super Rock festival, Spain’s Benicassim festival and Paris, France’s Afropunk festival.

Tyler, The Creator was previously banned from the United Kingdom by then-Foreign Secretary Theresa May. It was alleged that the rapper’s lyrics “encourage violence and intolerance of homosexuality” and “fosters hatred with views thats seek to provoke others to terrorist acts”. Tyler later claimed that the decision was due to “the colour of my skin”. Upon May taking her current position as Prime Minister, Tyler remarked, “y’all fucking up over there.”

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)

Speaking at Afropunk Festival in Brooklyn, Tyler said of the news: “That fucking sucks. Y’all fucking up over there.” On the lyrics that led to the ban, he added: “I was writing those when I was 17 or 18. I didn’t think that what I was doing would matter… I’m not going to apologise for the things I said, because at that time it was cool.”