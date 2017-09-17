He says Malik bailed on the studio time twice

Tyler, the Creator has revealed that his ‘Flower Boy’ track ‘See You Again’ was originally written for former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

Writing on Twitter, Tyler confessed that he decided to keep the track for himself after Malik twice “flaked” on the studio time to record the song.

Tyler added that he was ultimately pleased with the decision, saying that it “worked out actually”. In another tweet, Tyler said he was happy the track was well received by fans, writing, “see you again is getting played on a few stations, awesome, hope i catch it at some point”. See the tweets below:

Yesterday, Tyler, the Creator shared a trailer for his new animated television show, The Jellies. The musician worked as the lead composer on the show, which airs on cable network Adult Swim on October 22.