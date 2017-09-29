U2 share acoustic version of new single ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’

It comes ahead of their forthcoming album 'Songs Of Experience'

U2 have unveiled an acoustic rendition of their latest single ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’.

The band release their forthcoming album ‘Songs Of Experience’ on December 1. It’s the follow-up and companion release to 2014’s ‘Songs Of Innocence’.

Following on from surprise comeback track ‘The Blackout’ in August, U2 recently unveiled the studio version of ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’, as well as a video for the track that sees the band sightseeing in New York.

You can now listen to its acoustic version below:

Bono recently described their new single as “punk-Motown” and “punk Supremes”, adding: “It’s defiant joy, we call it, It’s a love song to my Mrs, and in these difficult times it’s important to tell your loved ones how you feel.”

The Edge added: “I think, maybe even more important than ever in these times, it’s important to have that joy because that’s the best response.”

Speaking to the New York Times about the band’s new record, The Edge also said they wanted the album “to be played by people in a bar in 25 years”.

The band had been teasing fans of its release by sending them mysterious letters in the post. Despite recent reports, Royal Blood won’t appear on U2’s new record.

