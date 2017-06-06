U2 add new dates to ‘Joshua Tree’ tour

Noel Gallagher will support the band at new South American dates

U2 have added dates to their ‘Joshua Tree’ tour.

Bono and co have been embarking on a tour marking the 30th anniversary of their seminal album ‘The Joshua Tree’.

Now they have announced via their official website that more dates have been announced in the US, Mexico and South America for later this year.

The new US dates include shows in Detroit, Buffalo, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Kansas City, St Louis and San Diego during September, while the Mexico and South American dates take place in October and include stops in Mexico City, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Brazil. Noel Gallagher will support the band during the latter dates.

See all the newly announced dates in full below:

Sun Sep 3 – Detroit, MI Ford Field

Tue Sep 5 – Buffalo, NY New Era Field

Fri Sep 8 – Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium

Sun Sep 10 – Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

Tue Sep 12 – Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium

Sat Sep 16 – St. Louis, MO The Dome At America’s Center

Fri Sep 22 – San Diego, CA Qualcomm Stadium

Tue Oct 3 – Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

Sat Oct 7 – Bogota, Colombia, Estadio El Campin

Tue Oct 10 – Buenos Aires, Argentina La Plata

Sat Oct 14 – Santiago, Chile Estadio Nacional

Thur Oct 19 – Sao Paulo, Brazil Morumbi Stadium

A full box-set and reissue of ‘The Joshua Tree’ will hit shelves in June to mark its 30th anniversary.

The band will play a series of dates, with support coming from Noel Gallagher, including two at London’s Twickenham Stadium next month along with further dates in Berlin, Rome, Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels in July and August.