Watch Bono talk about Manchester terror attack: ‘Manchester has an undefeatable spirit’

U2 also perform 'I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For' on 'Kimmel'

Bono discussed this week’s terror attack in Manchester during U2‘s appearance on US TV’s Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (May 23).

Monday night (May 22) saw 22 people killed and around 59 injured after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, when a lone bomber caused an explosion in the foyer of the venue. In what has been condemned as an ‘evil atrocity’, many of those hurt and killed are said to be children and teenagers. The assailant, since named as 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi, a Mancunian of Libyan descent, died on the scene.

Speaking about those responsible for such attacks, Bono said: “They hate music. They hate women. They even hate little girls. They hate everything that we love.”

He added: “The worst of humanity was on view in Manchester last night, but so was the best, as people took perfect strangers into their houses and queued up for blood banks. Manchester has an undefeatable spirit, I can assure you.”

Watch in the clip below.

U2 also performed ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’ on the show. See footage of that performance beneath.

Following the attack in Manchester, over half a million pound has been raised for the victims and their families.

An emergency hotline has been set up for anyone concerned about loved ones in the area or at the Manchester Arena show. Please call 0161 856 9400. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.