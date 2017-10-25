U2 discuss how Bono’s ‘health scare’ inspired new album ‘Songs Of Experience’

"It was serious enough that he genuinely had a major fright"

U2 have spoken out about how frontman Bono’s recent ‘health scare’ helped shape the songwriting on their long-awaited new album, ‘Songs Of Experience’.

Having dropped recent single ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’, the band are currently gearing up to release their 14th album ‘Songs Of Experience‘ this winter. The band’s follow-up and companion album to 2014’s ‘Songs Of Innocence’ was delayed after Trump’s election win, with the group instead embarking on a 30th anniversary tour marking their seminal LP ‘The Joshua Tree’. However, now the band have revealed that the ‘personal and political apocalypse came together’, when things took a hit after Bono experienced a ‘serious’ but unspecified health scare.

“Edge wasn’t fibbing when he said that we had to stop and take account of what was going on in the world,” Bono told Q. “He just didn’t want to mention what was going on in my world. I don’t want to get too into the details of it, for fear of the melodramatic reality TV kerfuffle. A lot of people have these moments. I’ve had a few. Not quite at this level.”

Inspired by Irish poet Brendan Kennelly advice to ‘write as if you’re dead’, the album then started to take the shape of Bono’s final letters to family, friends and fans

“It’s just one of those moments when nothing else matters,” he continued. “So what do you have to say for yourself? And what do you want to say to the people that you love?”

Speaking of the impact of Bono’s scare, guitarist The Edge added: “It was serious enough that he genuinely had a major fright. But where that brought him to as a writer was an amazing place.”

U2 release ‘Songs Of Experience’ on December 1.