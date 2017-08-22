Is a new album on the way?

U2 fans have been receiving mysterious letters in the post, teasing an unspecified announcement from the Irish music icons.

The letter features two black silhouettes that have been printed atop a background of text from William Grant’s Songs of Innocence and Experience, which inspired U2’s 2014 album Songs of Innocence.

There’s also a cryptic message on the silhouettes, teasing: “Blackout … It’s clear who you are will appear … U2.com”

A second message states: “U2 will announce”, before the rest of the message is blacked out.

The mysterious letter has been posted to U2 fans internationally, with many posting the photos online.

Last week, it was also claimed that U2’s next album, Songs of Experience, will be released before the end of the year.

The Irish Sun reported that ‘Songs Of Experience’ will be released on World AIDS Day (December 1) in partnership with the Bono co-founded AIDS charity (RED). According to the report, lead single ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’ will be released on September 8.

Irish radio DJ Dave Fanning also told the paper that the record was “definitely out this year”, continuing: “What’s great is new songs mean something to U2. They take their new material seriously, in a way that The Rolling Stones don’t.”