U2 share new track ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’ and reveal ‘Songs Of Experience’ album cover
Band release 14th album in December
U2 have unveiled a new track in the form of ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’ and revealed the album artwork for their upcoming LP ‘Songs Of Experience’. Scroll below to see and listen.
Having recently dropped lead single ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’, the band have now shared the jubilant-sounding ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’. It features a spoken word cameo from Kendrick Lamar.
U2 are gearing up to release their 14th album ‘Songs Of Experience ‘on December 1. It’s their follow-up and companion album to 2014’s ‘Songs Of Innocence’.
Listen to ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’ via Spotify below or through other streaming services here.
U2 have also shared a studio version of the previously revealed ‘The Blackout’:
The ‘Songs Of Experience’ artwork:
See the album’s full tracklist below:
1 ‘Love Is All We Have Left’
2 ‘Lights Of Home’
3 ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’
4 ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’
5 ‘American Soul’
6 ‘Summer Of Love’
7 ‘Red Flag Day’
8 ‘The Showman (Little More Better)’
9 ‘The Little Things That Give You Away’
10 ‘Landlady’
11 ‘The Blackout’
12 ‘Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way’
13 ’13 (There Is A Light)’
14 ‘Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix)’ (Bonus Track)
15 ‘Book Of Your Heart’ (Bonus Track)
16 ‘Lights Of Home (St Peter’s String Version)’ (Bonus Track)
17 ‘You’re the Best Thing About Me’ (U2 vs Kygo) (Bonus Track)
‘Songs Of Experience’ was initially delayed after Trump’s election win, with the group instead embarking on a 30th anniversary tour marking their seminal LP ‘The Joshua Tree’.
U2 play the following North American tour dates next year:
May 2 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
May 4 St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
May 7 San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
May 11 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
May 15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
May 22 Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 26 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
May 28 Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
June 5 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
June 9 Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live
June 13 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
June 17 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
June 21 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 25 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 29 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
U2 recently spoke out about how frontman Bono’s recent health scare helped shape the songwriting on their long-awaited new album. The band revealed that the “personal and political apocalypse came together”, when things took a hit after Bono experienced a “serious” but unspecified health scare.
“Edge wasn’t fibbing when he said that we had to stop and take account of what was going on in the world,” Bono told Q. “He just didn’t want to mention what was going on in my world. I don’t want to get too into the details of it, for fear of the melodramatic reality TV kerfuffle. A lot of people have these moments. I’ve had a few. Not quite at this level.”
Speaking of the impact of Bono’s scare, guitarist The Edge added: “It was serious enough that he genuinely had a major fright. But where that brought him to as a writer was an amazing place.”