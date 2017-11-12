Watch U2 shoot the video for ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’ during central London gig

The band performed in Trafalgar Square last night (November 11) ahead of receiving the Global Icon award at the MTV Europe Music Awards

U2 filmed the video for their latest single ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’ during a special outdoor gig in London last night – watch fan-shot footage of the performance of the song below.

The Irish four-piece, who will release their fourteenth studio album ‘Songs of Experience’ on December 1, performed in Trafalgar Square last night (November 11) for a special show ahead of receiving the Global Icon award at the MTV Europe Music Awards, which are being held in London tonight.

As well as playing a hit-packed set – which included ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’ (which saw the names of the 22 victims of the Manchester bombing poignantly spelled out in lights behind the stage), ‘Beautiful Day’ and ‘Pride (In The Name Of Love)’ (which frontman Bono dedicated to members of the military ahead of Remembrance Sunday) – U2 also performed their latest single ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’ twice.

During the second performance of the track, members of the crowd were given signs to hold up – which included such slogans as ‘Resistance’, ‘Fight Back’ and ‘Refugees Welcome’ – with Bono explaining that the band were shooting the video for the song on the night.

“We have a video we have to shoot,” he said. “This square is a square of protest so we’re handing out slogans. Some signs go back to the Suffragette movement. Protesting, in the end, works. It gets things done, slowly and surely.”

See footage of U2 performing ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’ – as well as their full setlist from last night – below.

U2 played:

‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’

‘Pride (In the Name of Love)’

‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’

‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’

‘Beautiful Day’

‘Elevation’

‘Vertigo’

‘One’

‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’

Earlier this month, it was announced that U2 were to become the first band to use Ticketmaster’s ‘Verified Fan’ system to sell all of the tickets for their forthcoming North American arena tour.