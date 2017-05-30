U2 give update on ‘Songs Of Experience’ album

Bono says he would 'like' to release the record before 2018

U2 have issued an update on the progress of their next album, ‘Songs Of Experience’.

The band’s follow-up to 2014’s ‘Songs Of Innocence’ was delayed after Trump’s election win, with the group instead embarking on a 30th anniversary tour marking their seminal album ‘The Joshua Tree’.

Speaking to Rolling Stone recently, frontman Bono was asked about the status of ‘Songs Of Experience’. He replied: “The band will tell you not to listen to me on those kind of matters since I thought it was done last year. But I think the pause has made it better. I will give them that. But if you left it to Edge he’d still be remixing it next year. But we have these songs. The problem is we have 15 songs and to get them down to 12. We don’t like long players. The actual tracklisting is not set yet, but we have some proper, proper fuck-off songs. ‘Little Things That Give You Away’ [new song recently played live] is one of them.”

Explaining that producer Steve Lillywhite was brought back to finish the record off, Bono added: “We wanted to play live to really get it to cohere. ‘Songs of Innocence’, the songs are very special, I’m very proud of the songs, but if there’s one thing I would criticise it for, it’s the coherence in production. A friend of mine said to me, ”Songs of Innocence’? It doesn’t sound innocent enough. It should have been more raw.’ So we didn’t want to go in and make that mistake again, so we went in and played the songs again. Steve is the best guy for recording us in the studio with the band playing live, so that’s what happened.”

Bono added that he’d “like” to release the record before “early 2017”, but added: “Don’t listen to me.”

Over the weekend, Bono hung out at George W Bush’s ranch and attended Noel Gallagher’s 50th birthday party.

Bono also recently responded to the Manchester terror attacks. Speaking about those responsible, the singer said: “They hate music. They hate women. They even hate little girls. They hate everything that we love.” He added: “The worst of humanity was on view in Manchester last night, but so was the best, as people took perfect strangers into their houses and queued up for blood banks. Manchester has an undefeatable spirit, I can assure you.”

U2 also recently paid tribute to Chris Cornell, dedicating ‘Running To Stand Still’ to the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman during a live show.

U2 recently kicked off their ‘Joshua Tree’ anniversary tour. A full box-set and reissue of ‘The Joshua Tree’, meanwhile, will hit shelves in June to mark its 30th anniversary.

The band will play a series of dates, with support coming from Noel Gallagher, including two at London’s Twickenham Stadium next month along with further dates in Berlin, Rome, Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels in July and August.