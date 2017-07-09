Watch U2 and Noel Gallagher play ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ at Twickenham

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds provided support for U2's 'The Joshua Tree' tour.

Last night, U2 kicked off the London leg of their ‘The Joshua Tree’ tour at Twickenham stadium. The band are also performing at the venue tonight (July 9).

Support came from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, who performed tracks from his solo records as well as iconic Oasis songs ‘Champagne Supernova’, ‘Half The World Away’ and ‘Wonderwall’.

U2 later invited Gallagher on stage for an encore performance of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’. As the track finished, Gallagher dedicated the song to ‘the people of Manchester, Grenfell Tower, London Bridge’. You can see the performance below and Noel Gallagher’s full setlist below that.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at Twickenham:

Everybody’s on the Run

Lock All the Doors

In the Heat of the Moment

Riverman

Champagne Supernova

You Know We Can’t Go Back

Half the World Away

The Mexican

Wonderwall

Little by Little

AKA… What a Life!

U2 played a huge 24-song set, opening with ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’, ‘New Year’s Day’, ‘Bad’ and ‘Pride (In The Name of Love)’ before embarking on a full run-through of ‘The Joshua Tree’.

During the show, Bono announced that U2 bandmate Adam Clayton is expecting a baby. According to the Mirror, the frontman made the announcement shortly before the end of their set.

Fans took to Twitter to announce their excitement for the 57-year-old expectant father.

U2 also paid tribute to murdered MP Jo Cox, dedicating ‘Ultraviolet (Light My Way)’ to the Labour MP for Batley and Spen. The mother of two was killed on June 16 last year, when she was stabbed to death by a lone knifeman.

You can see the full U2 setlist below.

Sunday Bloody Sunday

New Year’s Day

Bad (with “Heroes” snippet)

Pride (In the Name of Love)

Where the Streets Have No Name

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

With or Without You

Bullet the Blue Sky

Running to Stand Still

Red Hill Mining Town

In God’s Country

Trip Through Your Wires

One Tree Hill

Exit

Mothers of the Disappeared

Encore:

Miss Sarajevo (Passengers cover)

Beautiful Day

Elevation

Vertigo

Happy Birthday (Mildred J. Hill cover)

Ultraviolet (Light My Way)

One

The Little Things That Give You Away

Don’t Look Back in Anger (Oasis cover with Noel Gallagher)

U2 continue the European leg of ‘The Joshua Tree’ tour until August 1, before returning to America on September 3. You can see the full European dates below.

8-9 July: London, UK – Twickenham Stadium

12 July: Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion

15-16 July: Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico

18 July: Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

22 July: Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

25-26 July: Saint-Denis, France – Stade de France

29-30 July: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Amsterdam Arena

1 August: Brussels, Belgium – King Baudouin Stadium