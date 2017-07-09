Watch U2 and Noel Gallagher play ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ at Twickenham
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds provided support for U2's 'The Joshua Tree' tour.
Last night, U2 kicked off the London leg of their ‘The Joshua Tree’ tour at Twickenham stadium. The band are also performing at the venue tonight (July 9).
Support came from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, who performed tracks from his solo records as well as iconic Oasis songs ‘Champagne Supernova’, ‘Half The World Away’ and ‘Wonderwall’.
U2 later invited Gallagher on stage for an encore performance of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’. As the track finished, Gallagher dedicated the song to ‘the people of Manchester, Grenfell Tower, London Bridge’. You can see the performance below and Noel Gallagher’s full setlist below that.
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at Twickenham:
Everybody’s on the Run
Lock All the Doors
In the Heat of the Moment
Riverman
Champagne Supernova
You Know We Can’t Go Back
Half the World Away
The Mexican
Wonderwall
Little by Little
AKA… What a Life!
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
U2 played a huge 24-song set, opening with ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’, ‘New Year’s Day’, ‘Bad’ and ‘Pride (In The Name of Love)’ before embarking on a full run-through of ‘The Joshua Tree’.
During the show, Bono announced that U2 bandmate Adam Clayton is expecting a baby. According to the Mirror, the frontman made the announcement shortly before the end of their set.
Fans took to Twitter to announce their excitement for the 57-year-old expectant father.
U2 also paid tribute to murdered MP Jo Cox, dedicating ‘Ultraviolet (Light My Way)’ to the Labour MP for Batley and Spen. The mother of two was killed on June 16 last year, when she was stabbed to death by a lone knifeman.
You can see the full U2 setlist below.
Sunday Bloody Sunday
New Year’s Day
Bad (with “Heroes” snippet)
Pride (In the Name of Love)
Where the Streets Have No Name
I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
With or Without You
Bullet the Blue Sky
Running to Stand Still
Red Hill Mining Town
In God’s Country
Trip Through Your Wires
One Tree Hill
Exit
Mothers of the Disappeared
Encore:
Miss Sarajevo (Passengers cover)
Beautiful Day
Elevation
Vertigo
Happy Birthday (Mildred J. Hill cover)
Ultraviolet (Light My Way)
One
The Little Things That Give You Away
Don’t Look Back in Anger (Oasis cover with Noel Gallagher)
U2 continue the European leg of ‘The Joshua Tree’ tour until August 1, before returning to America on September 3. You can see the full European dates below.
MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)
NME Newsletter
Sign up for the newsletter
8-9 July: London, UK – Twickenham Stadium
12 July: Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion
15-16 July: Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico
18 July: Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
22 July: Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park
25-26 July: Saint-Denis, France – Stade de France
29-30 July: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Amsterdam Arena
1 August: Brussels, Belgium – King Baudouin Stadium