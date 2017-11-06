U2 to play Trafalgar Square gig after being named as MTV Global Icon

You can win tickets too....

U2 are to play a surprise gig in London’s Trafalgar Square next weekend after being announced as MTV’s Global Icon recipients for 2017.

The Irish rock giants will perform at the London landmark on Saturday evening, ahead of receiving the award at the MTV EMAs, which is being hosted at The SSE Arena Wembley on Sunday.

Londoners are also being given the chance to attend the 7000 capacity gig by entering a ticket ballot that will close at 10pm tomorrow night. You can enter here.

Describing the gig, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “London is one of the live music capitals of the world, with an unrivalled music heritage. It is fantastic to host the EMAs in our city for the first time in 21 years.

“I’m delighted that Trafalgar Square will host this special MTV Presents performance – an iconic venue for an iconic band. I have been saying, loud and clear, that London is open to talent, creativity and business.

“What better way to showcase this than one of the world’s greatest rock bands performing to Londoners from all backgrounds, for free, in the heart of our great city?”

The MTV EMAs will take place from 8PM on Sunday night, with Clean Bandit, Liam Payne and Rita Ora all confirmed to perform at the ceremony.