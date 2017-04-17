Listen to U2’s new version of ‘Red Hill Mining Town’

The 'Joshua Tree' track has been re-recorded for a new "2017" version that will be released on Record Store Day

U2 have shared a new version of ‘Red Mining Town’ ahead of its re-release on Record Store Day 2017 – listen to the song below.

The veteran Irish band will take part in the annual celebration of vinyl on Saturday (April 22) by releasing an updated version of the 1987 track, which featured on their fifth studio album ‘The Joshua Tree’. The song was released as a single in 1988 in New Zealand and Australia, reaching the top of the charts in the former’s singles chart.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of ‘The Joshua Tree’ this year, U2 will release a new version of ‘Red Mining Town’ on a 12″ picture disc, which features photography from Anton Corbijn. The new track has been mixed by U2 producer Steve Lillywhite, and contains a new brass band arrangement.

Listen to the new version of ‘Red Mining Town’ via Dave Fanning’s radio show on RTÉ 2FM – the song starts around the 1:19:00 mark.

The original version of the song, meanwhile, can be found below.

A full box-set and reissue of ‘The Joshua Tree’, meanwhile, will hit shelves in June to mark its 30th anniversary

Last week, U2’s surprising collaboration with Kendrick Lamar was released as part of the latter’s new album, ‘DAMN’.