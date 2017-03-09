U2 reveal details of ‘The Joshua Tree’ 30th anniversary album reissue

Coming in June

U2 have announced that they will reissue their seminal album ‘The Joshua Tree’ for its 30th anniversary.

The band are set to tour the classic album this year and have now announced that a reissue release will come on June 2. A super deluxe edition release will include the original 11-track album, rarities and B-sides, a live recording of their 1987 Madison Square Garden gig, remixes and a 84-page hardback book of previously unseen photos.

Find more information about the reissue here.

Getty

“Recently I listened back to ‘The Joshua Tree’ for the first time in nearly 30 years… it’s quite an opera,” Bono previously said.

“A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation… all the greats… I’ve sung some of these songs a lot… but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are… it’s gonna be a great night. Especially when we play at home. Croke Park… it’s where the album was born, 30 years ago.”

The Edge added: “It seems like we have come full circle from when ‘The Joshua Tree’ songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk. To celebrate the album – as the songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too – we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now. We’re looking forward to it.”

U2 are set to reveal new songs on their upcoming ‘Joshua Tree’ tour.

Read more: 10 things you probably didn’t know about U2’s ‘The Joshua Tree’