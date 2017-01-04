U2 reveal ‘The Joshua Tree’ 30th anniversary shows

Band also give latest album update

U2 have revealed that they will be touring their landmark album ‘The Joshua Tree’ this year to mark the LP’s 30th anniversary.

The four-piece shared a recent video on Facebook over the festive period in which they confirmed plans to tour the 1987 record.

They also revealed that their new album ‘Songs Of Experience’ will be released later this year. You can watch the video below.

“Next year [2017] is going to be a big year for the U2 group. We have ‘Songs Of Experience’ coming, and to honour 30 years of ‘The Joshua Tree’, we have some very, very special shows coming,” Bono added.

It will be the first time the band have performed a retrospective album tour. Further details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

U2 have been working on the follow-up to their 2014 LP ‘Songs Of Innocence’ over the last year, with guitarist The Edge recently revealing that they have more than 50 songs for ‘Songs Of Experience’.

Bono previously said: “It’s not finished yet but you will like it. In terms of lyrics it is stronger than [1983 album] ‘War’, it has more clarity”.

The Edge previously compared the new album to the band’s 1993 record ‘Zooropa’.

“[producer Brian Eno] would love to see us making albums a bit more like that. Where we go, ‘You know what? We’re not going to second-guess any of this. Let’s just go for it.’ I think there’s a quality you get when there’s a certain momentum to the process,” he added.

Bono also revealed that the bike accident he suffered in New York around the turn of 2014/2015 has actually helped him with the record.

“The gift of it was that I had time to write while in the mentality that you get to at the end of an album,” he explained.

“There is a reason why all the great groups made their best albums while in and around touring, because the ideas have to come out of your head.”