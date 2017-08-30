U2 share video for new song ‘The Blackout’

The track will feature on the band's forthcoming 'Songs Of Experience' album

U2 have shared a video for their new song, ‘The Blackout’.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The track will feature on their forthcoming album, ‘Songs Of Experience’.

The band have previously confirmed that the album’s first official single will be released on September 6. It will be called ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’. Details of the new album will be confirmed on the same day.

Watch the video for ‘The Blackout’ below, via Pitchfork. It was directed by Richie Smyth and filmed in Amsterdam last month.

Recently, the band’s fans have been receiving mysterious letters in the post, teasing an unspecified announcement from the Irish music icons.

The letter features two black silhouettes that have been printed atop a background of text from William Grant’s Songs of Innocence and Experience, which inspired U2’s 2014 album Songs of Innocence.

There’s also a cryptic message on the silhouettes, teasing: “Blackout … It’s clear who you are will appear … U2.com”

A second message states: “U2 will announce”, before the rest of the message is blacked out.

The mysterious letter has been posted to U2 fans internationally, with many posting the photos online.

It has been reported, meanwhile, that ‘Songs Of Experience’ will be released before the year is out. The Irish Sun reported that the album will be released on World AIDS Day (December 1) in partnership with the Bono co-founded AIDS charity (RED).