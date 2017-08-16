Follow-up to 2014’s 'Songs Of Innocence' was recently delayed

U2 could release their long-awaited new album ‘Songs Of Experience’ in December, according to reports.

The band’s follow-up and companion album to 2014’s ‘Songs Of Innocence’ was delayed after Trump’s election win, with the group instead embarking on a 30th anniversary tour marking their seminal LP ‘The Joshua Tree’.

Bono recently issued an update on the record’s progress, saying that he’d “like” to release the record before “early 2018”, but adding: “Don’t listen to me.”

The Irish Sun now reports that ‘Songs Of Experience’ will be released on World AIDS Day (December 1) in partnership with the Bono co-founded AIDS charity (RED). According to the report, lead single ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’ will be released on September 8.

Irish radio DJ Dave Fanning told the paper that the record was “definitely out this year”, continuing: “What’s great is new songs mean something to U2. They take their new material seriously, in a way that The Rolling Stones don’t.”

NME has approached press representatives of the band for a comment on the reports.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher recently accused brother Noel of pretending to like U2.

Following Noel Gallagher’s stint supporting U2 live, Liam told Noisey: “He doesn’t know whether he’s coming or going. For a geezer who bangs on about how his favourite band is U2? I was in a band with that kid for 20 fuckin’ years. And in those 20 years we had a party every fuckin’ night after pretty much every gig and we had tunes on. I never heard him play one fuckin’ U2 song. And believe you me, I was there at the beginning and the fuckin’ end.”

“He’s full of fuckin’ shit, mate,” Liam added. “I’m just here to fuckin’ shine a light on the fuckin’ fakes, man. And he’s one of them.”