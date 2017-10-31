U2’s ‘Songs Of Experience’ album tracklist revealed?

Band's 14th album is out in December

The tracklist for U2‘s new album appears to have leaked online. Scroll below to see it.

Having recently dropped lead single ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’, the band are gearing up to release their 14th album ‘Songs Of Experience ‘on December 1. It’s their follow-up and companion album to 2014’s ‘Songs Of Innocence’.

The record was initially delayed after Trump’s election win, with the group instead embarking on a 30th anniversary tour marking their seminal LP ‘The Joshua Tree’.

With the release date now approaching, a U2 fansite claims to have discovered the album’s full tracklisting after procuring pictures of the deluxe edition of the record. The album will reportedly include songs called ‘Landlady’, ‘Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way’ and ‘The Showman (Little More Better)’. See below.

NME has approached U2’s press representative for comment on the reported leak.

1 ‘Love Is All We Have Left’

2 ‘Lights Of Home’

3 ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’

4 ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’

5 ‘American Soul’

6 ‘Summer Of Love’

7 ‘Red Flag Day’

8 ‘The Showman (Little More Better)’

9 ‘The Little Things That Give You Away’

10 ‘Landlady’

11 ‘The Blackout’

12 ‘Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way’

13 ’13 (There Is A Light)’

14 ‘Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix)’ (Bonus Track)

15 ‘Book Of Your Heart’ (Bonus Track)

16 ‘Lights Of Home (St Peter’s String Version)’ (Bonus Track)

Meanwhile, U2 recently spoke out about how frontman Bono’s recent health scare helped shape the songwriting on their long-awaited new album. The band revealed that the “personal and political apocalypse came together”, when things took a hit after Bono experienced a “serious” but unspecified health scare.

“Edge wasn’t fibbing when he said that we had to stop and take account of what was going on in the world,” Bono told Q. “He just didn’t want to mention what was going on in my world. I don’t want to get too into the details of it, for fear of the melodramatic reality TV kerfuffle. A lot of people have these moments. I’ve had a few. Not quite at this level.”

Speaking of the impact of Bono’s scare, guitarist The Edge added: “It was serious enough that he genuinely had a major fright. But where that brought him to as a writer was an amazing place.”