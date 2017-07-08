They will perform at the rugby stadium tonight and Sunday

Last night, the band U2 played the soundcheck and rehearsals for their Twickenham shows to an audience of London firefighters following the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower last month.

The band were preparing for their shows at the rugby stadium tonight and tomorrow, where Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be supporting. The concerts celebrate 30 years since the release of ‘The Joshua Tree’, U2’s fifth studio album.

Approximately 50 firefighters and their guests were invited to see the rehearsals, and were greeted for a chat afterwards with frontman Bono. Noel Gallagher is reported to have watched the intimate show from his mixing desk. Though large, professional cameras were barred from the rehearsal, phones were permitted. You can watch Periscope footage from the show below

The setlist featured eight tracks, plus snippets of ‘California’ and ‘Starman’. Attendees report that though the rehearsal show was short, it still included many common features of a stadium performance, including a guest named Louise being invited onstage to dance with Bono.

See the full setlist from the Twickenham rehearsals below: