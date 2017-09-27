Song is from band's new album 'Songs Of Experience'

U2 have shared the video for their recent single ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’.

The band release their forthcoming album ‘Songs Of Experience’ on December 1.

This new video sees Bono, The Edge and co sightseeing in New York City, performing to a backdrop of the Statue Of Liberty, drinking in a dive bar, getting pizza from a local pizza joint and taking an open-top bus tour. At one point, Bono even appears to sign a John Lennon t-shirt in a NYC gift shop.

Watch below:

Bono described their new single as “punk-Motown” and “punk Supremes”, adding: “It’s defiant joy, we call it, It’s a love song to my Mrs, and in these difficult times it’s important to tell your loved ones how you feel.”

The Edge added: “I think, maybe even more important than ever in these times, it’s important to have that joy because that’s the best response.”

U2’s new album is the follow-up and companion release to 2014’s ‘Songs Of Innocence‘. Despite recent reports, Royal Blood won’t appear on the record.

The band have been teasing fans of its release by sending them mysterious letters in the post, before unveiling surprise comeback track ‘The Blackout’ in August.

Speaking to the New York Times about the band’s new record, The Edge said they wanted the album “to be played by people in a bar in 25 years”.