Watch U2 perform new single ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’ live on ‘Fallon’

Band also played 'Bullet The Blue Sky' on 'The Tonight Show'

U2 performed their new single ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’ live on US TV’s The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last night (Thursday, September 7).

This week saw U2 return with new single ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’ from forthcoming album ‘Songs Of Experience’, which will be released on December 1.

As well as delivering the live TV debut of their new single, U2 also performed ‘Joshua Tree’ track ‘Bullet The Blue Sky’. Watch both performances below.

Speaking in an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on the show, Bono described their new single as “punk-Motown” and “punk Supremes”, adding: “It’s defiant joy, we call it, It’s a love song to my Mrs, and in these difficult times it’s important to tell your loved ones how you feel.”

The Edge added: “I think, maybe even more important than ever in these times, it’s important to have that joy because that’s the best response.”

U2’s new album is the follow-up and companion release to 2014’s ‘Songs Of Innocence‘. Despite recent reports, Royal Blood won’t appear on the record.

The band have been teasing fans of its release by sending them mysterious letters in the post, before unveiling surprise comeback track ‘The Blackout’ in August.

Speaking to the New York Times about the band’s new record, The Edge said they wanted the album “to be played by people in a bar in 25 years”.