“We must change”: Uber chief executive apologises after losing London license

"We’ve got things wrong along the way"

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi has apologised for the mistakes made by the ride-hailing app in London as it battles the decision not to renew its license in the UK capital.

Last week, Transport for London (TfL) announced that the hugely popular service would not be granted another operating license, after concerns that it was not a “fit and proper” operator, citing the firm’s approach to reporting criminal offences and background checks on drivers among several issue key issues.

Now, Khosrowshadi has issued an apology and acknowledged that the service must change if Uber is to succeed with a proposed appeal against the TfL ruling.

“While Uber has revolutionised the way people move in cities around the world, it’s equally true that we’ve got things wrong along the way. On behalf of everyone at Uber globally, I apologise for the mistakes we’ve made”, he affirmed.

“We will appeal [against] the decision on behalf of millions of Londoners, but we do so with the knowledge that we must also change.”

Sadiq Khan has also responded to the original ruling, and said that Uber must “play by the rules” if they are to operate in London once more.

“I want London to be at the forefront of innovation and new technology and to be a natural home for exciting new companies that help Londoners by providing a better and more affordable service,” Mr Khan told NME.

“However, all companies in London must play by the rules and adhere to the high standards we expect – particularly when it comes to the safety of customers. Providing an innovative service must not be at the expense of customer safety and security.”

Uber’s current license is valid until September 30, but it is expected that they will be permitted to operate until all appeal processes have been exhausted.